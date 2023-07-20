CRICKET

Virat Kohli's 500th international match: Glittering career in numbers

Image credits: Getty

Virat Kohli's Stellar Test Record

Virat Kohli has played 110 Test matches, scoring 8,555 runs at an average of 48.88, with 28 centuries and 29 half-centuries.

 

Image credits: Getty

Record-Breaking Double Centuries

Kohli holds the record for the most double centuries (7) by an Indian batsman in Test cricket.

Image credits: Getty

ODI Dominance

In ODIs, Virat amassed 12,898 runs in 274 matches at an average of 57.32, including 46 centuries and 65 half-centuries.

Image credits: Getty

A Trailblazing Test Captain

As Test captain, Virat led India in 68 matches, securing 40 wins, 17 losses, and 11 draws, with a win percentage of 58.82.

Image credits: Getty

Strong Performance Against West Indies

In Test matches against West Indies, Kohli has scored 898 runs in 15 matches at an average of 44.90, with two centuries and six fifties.

Image credits: Getty

Fastest ODI Milestones

Kohli holds records for the fastest player to reach 8,000, 9,000, 10,000, 11,000, and 12,000 ODI runs.

Image credits: Getty

T20I Legend

In T20 Internationals, Virat is the highest run-scorer with 4,008 runs in 115 matches at an average of 52.73, including one century and 37 fifties.

Image credits: Getty

T20 World Cup Hero

Virat is the all-time leading run-scorer in T20 World Cups, with 1,141 runs in 27 matches at an average of 81.50 and 14 fifties.

Image credits: Getty

Master Across Formats

Across all formats, Kohli has played 499 international matches, scoring 25,461 runs with 75 centuries and 131 fifties.

Image credits: Getty

Dominating West Indies

Against West Indies, Virat has a strong international record, scoring 3,729 runs in 71 matches at an average of 58.26, including 11 centuries and 23 fifties.

Image credits: Getty
