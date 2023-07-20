Virat Kohli's 500th international match: Glittering career in numbers

CRICKET
Virat Kohli has played 110 Test matches, scoring 8,555 runs at an average of 48.88, with 28 centuries and 29 half-centuries.
Kohli holds the record for the most double centuries (7) by an Indian batsman in Test cricket.
In ODIs, Virat amassed 12,898 runs in 274 matches at an average of 57.32, including 46 centuries and 65 half-centuries.
As Test captain, Virat led India in 68 matches, securing 40 wins, 17 losses, and 11 draws, with a win percentage of 58.82.
In Test matches against West Indies, Kohli has scored 898 runs in 15 matches at an average of 44.90, with two centuries and six fifties.
Kohli holds records for the fastest player to reach 8,000, 9,000, 10,000, 11,000, and 12,000 ODI runs.
In T20 Internationals, Virat is the highest run-scorer with 4,008 runs in 115 matches at an average of 52.73, including one century and 37 fifties.
Virat is the all-time leading run-scorer in T20 World Cups, with 1,141 runs in 27 matches at an average of 81.50 and 14 fifties.
Across all formats, Kohli has played 499 international matches, scoring 25,461 runs with 75 centuries and 131 fifties.
Against West Indies, Virat has a strong international record, scoring 3,729 runs in 71 matches at an average of 58.26, including 11 centuries and 23 fifties.