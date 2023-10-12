Rohit Sharma's dominance: 10 stunning records set against Afghanistan

CRICKET
Rohit overtook Chris Gayle's record for the most international sixes in 473 innings, with Gayle reaching this mark in 551 innings across various formats.
Rohit's 63-ball hundred stands as the fastest World Cup century achieved by an Indian, surpassing Virender Sehwag's 81-ball ton against Bermuda in 2007.
Rohit broke the tie with Sachin Tendulkar for the most World Cup hundreds, securing his seventh century in just 19 innings across three editions.
Rohit equaled David Warner as the joint-fastest batter to reach 1000 ODI World Cup runs in 19 innings. The fourth Indian to get to a 1000 World Cup runs.
Rohit's 131 is the highest individual score by an Indian in an ODI World Cup chase, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's 127* against Kenya in 1996.
Rohit achieved his 31st ODI century, making him the third highest century-maker in ODI cricket, surpassing Ricky Ponting's record of 30 centuries.
Rohit holds the second-most centuries (29) by an opener in ODIs, surpassing Sanath Jayasuriya, with Sachin Tendulkar leading with 45 tons.
Rohit hit over 50 international sixes in a calendar year for the fourth time, setting a new record. He surpassed Chris Gayle's three instances (2009, 2012, and 2019).
Rohit surpassed Sachin Tendulkar for the most sixes by an Indian in ODI World Cups, with a total of 28 sixes.
Rohit, at 36 years and 164 days, became the oldest captain to achieve a World Cup hundred.