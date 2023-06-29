CRICKET

Steve Smith's top 5 knocks in the Ashes

1) 144 & 142, Edgbaston, Ashes 2019

Steve Smith's twin hundreds on his Test comeback at Edgbaston in Ashes 2019 are hailed as one of the greatest performances by a visiting batter on English soil. 

2) 239, Perth, Ashes 2017/18

At the peak of his batting prowess, Smith's remarkable innings of 239 in Perth showcased his dominance as a Test batter.

3) 211, Manchester, Ashes 2019

Smith's incredible double century in Manchester helped Australia retain the Ashes on English soil after an 18-year gap.

4) 141*, Brisbane, Ashes 2017/18

In a captain's knock, Smith's unbeaten 141* during the Ashes 2017/18 series in Brisbane took Australia over the line with a dominating 10-wicket victory.

5) 215, Lords, Ashes 2015

Smith's exceptional score of 215 at Lords in the Ashes 2015 series contributed to Australia's incredible victory by 405 runs. 

