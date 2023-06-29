Steve Smith's top 5 knocks in the Ashes

CRICKET
Steve Smith's twin hundreds on his Test comeback at Edgbaston in Ashes 2019 are hailed as one of the greatest performances by a visiting batter on English soil.
At the peak of his batting prowess, Smith's remarkable innings of 239 in Perth showcased his dominance as a Test batter.
Smith's incredible double century in Manchester helped Australia retain the Ashes on English soil after an 18-year gap.
In a captain's knock, Smith's unbeaten 141* during the Ashes 2017/18 series in Brisbane took Australia over the line with a dominating 10-wicket victory.
Smith's exceptional score of 215 at Lords in the Ashes 2015 series contributed to Australia's incredible victory by 405 runs.