Happy Birthday Harshal Patel: Top 8 performances by the pace bowler

CRICKET
Another notable performance in IPL 2021 was his bowling figures of 3 wickets for 47 runs against Rajasthan Royals.
Harshal Patel had a standout performance during the IPL 2021 where he took five wickets for 27 runs against Mumbai Indians while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Harshal Patel consistently delivered with the ball in IPL 2021, picking up two crucial wickets for 25 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
In the 2015 IPL season, playing for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), Patel had a notable performance with figures of 4 wickets for 34 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
While representing Delhi Capitals in the 2019 IPL, Patel contributed with the ball by taking three wickets for 28 runs against Mumbai Indians.
In the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy during the 2019-20 season, Harshal Patel played a crucial role, picking up four wickets for 33 runs for Haryana against Karnataka.
During the 2018-19 Vijay Hazare Trophy quarterfinal, Patel showcased his skills with a five-wicket haul, taking 5 wickets for 34 runs against Himachal Pradesh.
Playing for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in the 2018 IPL season, Harshal Patel contributed with the ball by taking three wickets for 27 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders.