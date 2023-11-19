CRICKET

How Australia dominated India to win World Cup 2023

Toss Decisiveness

Australia's decision to bowl after winning the toss surprised many, but it turned out to be crucial. Cummins' reading of the pitch and the Aussie bowlers' response was crucial.

Travis Head's Masterclass

The left-handed batsman, Travis Head, showcased exceptional skill and composure, forming a crucial partnership with Marnus Labuschagne.

Fielding Brilliance

Australia's fielding excellence, led by Travis Head's exceptional catch, saved around 30 runs. The Aussies demonstrated outstanding outfield skills in the first innings.

Cummins' Bowling Masterstroke

Pat Cummins, despite a moderate run-rate in the tournament, stepped up in the final. His impressive spell, taking crucial wickets and maintaining a run-rate.

Tailored Bowling Tactics

Australia's bowlers utilized slow pitches with variations like slow bouncers and cutters effectively. Cummins, Starc, and Hazlewood were brilliant on the pitch.

Spin Trio

Despite not being the most formidable spin trio, Adam Zampa, Glenn Maxwell, and Travis Head combined to restrict India's middle-order.

India's struggle against Spin

Indian batsmen struggled against spinners, managing only one four during Kohli and Rahul's partnership. The lack of boundary-scoring opportunities in the middle overs proved vital.

Building Partnerships

Australian batters showed patience, ensured that they build a huge partnership and did not let the required rate climb up.

