CRICKET

Happy Birthday Manoj Tiwary: Top 10 knocks by former Indian cricketer

Image credits: Getty

104 vs West Indies (ODI, 2011)

In his debut ODI innings, Tiwary played a match-winning century against West Indies, showcasing his talent on the international stage.

Image credits: Getty

151 vs Karnataka (Ranji Trophy Final, 2006-07)

In the Ranji Trophy final, Tiwary's unbeaten 151 played a crucial role in Bengal's success, helping them clinch the title.

Image credits: Getty

104 vs Australia (ODI, 2013)

Tiwary's century against Australia in 2013 displayed his ability to handle top-tier bowling attacks, earning him praise for his composure under pressure.

Image credits: Getty

75 vs West Indies (ODI, 2013)

In a series against West Indies, Tiwary's composed 75 contributed significantly to India's total, showcasing his ability to play long innings.

Image credits: Getty

130 vs Delhi Daredevils (IPL, 2011)

Playing for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, Tiwary's century against Delhi Daredevils demonstrated his T20 prowess and ability to anchor an innings.

Image credits: Getty

74 vs South Africa (ODI, 2010)

In a challenging ODI against South Africa, Tiwary's 74 proved crucial in India's successful run chase, highlighting his adaptability in different situations.

Image credits: Getty

151 vs Karnataka (Ranji Trophy, 2010-11)

Another significant century against Karnataka, this innings showcased Tiwary's consistency and ability to perform in crucial matches.

Image credits: Getty

61 vs Mumbai Indians (IPL, 2013)

Playing for Delhi Daredevils, Tiwary's unbeaten 61 in a challenging run chase against Mumbai Indians showcased his ability to handle pressure in T20 cricket.

Image credits: Getty

75 vs Punjab (Ranji Trophy Final, 2006-07)

In the Ranji Trophy final, Tiwary's 75 played a crucial role in Bengal's success, helping them secure the title.

Image credits: Getty

104 vs Tamil Nadu (Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2006-07)

Tiwary's unbeaten century against Tamil Nadu in the Vijay Hazare Trophy demonstrated his maturity and skill as a young cricketer.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One