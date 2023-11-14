Happy Birthday Manoj Tiwary: Top 10 knocks by former Indian cricketer

CRICKET
In his debut ODI innings, Tiwary played a match-winning century against West Indies, showcasing his talent on the international stage.
In the Ranji Trophy final, Tiwary's unbeaten 151 played a crucial role in Bengal's success, helping them clinch the title.
Tiwary's century against Australia in 2013 displayed his ability to handle top-tier bowling attacks, earning him praise for his composure under pressure.
In a series against West Indies, Tiwary's composed 75 contributed significantly to India's total, showcasing his ability to play long innings.
Playing for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, Tiwary's century against Delhi Daredevils demonstrated his T20 prowess and ability to anchor an innings.
In a challenging ODI against South Africa, Tiwary's 74 proved crucial in India's successful run chase, highlighting his adaptability in different situations.
Another significant century against Karnataka, this innings showcased Tiwary's consistency and ability to perform in crucial matches.
Playing for Delhi Daredevils, Tiwary's unbeaten 61 in a challenging run chase against Mumbai Indians showcased his ability to handle pressure in T20 cricket.
In the Ranji Trophy final, Tiwary's 75 played a crucial role in Bengal's success, helping them secure the title.
Tiwary's unbeaten century against Tamil Nadu in the Vijay Hazare Trophy demonstrated his maturity and skill as a young cricketer.