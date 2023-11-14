CRICKET

Bas de Leede turn 24: Top 7 performances by the Dutch all-rounder

97 vs Namibia (ICC World Cricket League Division Two, 2019)

In a crucial match, Bas de Leede played a stellar innings of 97 against Namibia, showcasing his batting prowess and helping the Netherlands secure victory in the ICC World Cricket 

63 vs Ireland (ICC Trophy, 1997)

In another crucial match in the ICC Trophy of 1997, de Leede's innings of 63 against Ireland showcased his ability to handle pressure situations.

117 vs Scotland (ICC Trophy, 1997)

Bas de Leede's century against Scotland in the ICC Trophy of 1997 played a crucial role in the Netherlands' success in the tournament.

85 vs Canada (ICC Trophy, 2001)

In the ICC Trophy of 2001, de Leede's innings of 85 against Canada contributed significantly to the Netherlands' campaign in the tournament, highlighting his consistency.

4/35 vs United Arab Emirates (2018)

Bas de Leede's all-round performance, taking four wickets for 35 runs against the UAE, in the ICC World Cricket League Division Two.

62 vs Kenya (ICC World Cup Qualifier, 2001)

Half-century against Kenya in the ICC World Cup Qualifier of 2001 demonstrated his batting skills and played a part in the Netherlands' qualification for the ICC Cricket World Cup.

3/35 vs Canada (ICC Trophy, 1997)

In a bowling performance against Canada in the ICC Trophy of 1997, de Leede took three crucial wickets for 35 runs, showcasing his effectiveness as a bowler.

