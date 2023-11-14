CRICKET

Adam Gilchrist turns 52: 12 facts about the legendary wicketkeeper

1. Nicknames

Adam gilchrist was nicknamed 'Gilly' and 'Churchy.'

2. T20I Trailblazer

T20I record from Feb 17, 2005, to Feb 01, 2008, includes 272 runs in 13 matches.

3. The Boston Red Sox Pursuit of Adam Gilchrist

Approached by the Boston Red Sox in 2005 for a potential baseball career after cricket.

4. ODI Maestro

Notable ODI record spanning from Oct 25, 1996, to Mar 04, 2008, amassing 9,619 runs, 55 fifties, 16 centuries in 287 matches.

5. Highs of a Wicketkeeper-Batsman

Held the record for the highest score by a wicketkeeper in ODIs with 154 (1999) and 172 (2004) before being surpassed by MS Dhoni.

6. Sportsmanship

Known for his sportsmanship, walked despite being given not out in the ICC ODI World Cup 2003 semi-final, leading to a reward from Travelex.

7. Puma's Golden Boy

Secured a $2 million life-long contract with Puma in 2004.

8. Test Glory

Impressive Test record from Nov 05, 1999, to Jan 28, 2008, with 5,570 runs, 26 fifties, 17 centuries, and an average of 47.60 in 96 matches.

9. Gilchrist's Milestone in Test Cricket

In 2006, became the first player to hit 100 Test sixes.

10. 'Travelex' Bat Sticker

Became the first international cricketer to carry commercial sponsorship on his bat with a 'Travelex' sticker in 2002.

11. Gilchrist and Sehwag's Unique Batting Display

Opened batting with Virender Sehwag wearing a GoPro camera on his helmet for a 'Rest of the World' side.

12. Squash Ball Magic

Used a squash ball in his glove on the advice of his coach to hit straighter in the ICC ODI World Cup 2007 Final, scoring 149 off 104 balls.

