CRICKET
Adam gilchrist was nicknamed 'Gilly' and 'Churchy.'
T20I record from Feb 17, 2005, to Feb 01, 2008, includes 272 runs in 13 matches.
Approached by the Boston Red Sox in 2005 for a potential baseball career after cricket.
Notable ODI record spanning from Oct 25, 1996, to Mar 04, 2008, amassing 9,619 runs, 55 fifties, 16 centuries in 287 matches.
Held the record for the highest score by a wicketkeeper in ODIs with 154 (1999) and 172 (2004) before being surpassed by MS Dhoni.
Known for his sportsmanship, walked despite being given not out in the ICC ODI World Cup 2003 semi-final, leading to a reward from Travelex.
Secured a $2 million life-long contract with Puma in 2004.
Impressive Test record from Nov 05, 1999, to Jan 28, 2008, with 5,570 runs, 26 fifties, 17 centuries, and an average of 47.60 in 96 matches.
In 2006, became the first player to hit 100 Test sixes.
Became the first international cricketer to carry commercial sponsorship on his bat with a 'Travelex' sticker in 2002.
Opened batting with Virender Sehwag wearing a GoPro camera on his helmet for a 'Rest of the World' side.
Used a squash ball in his glove on the advice of his coach to hit straighter in the ICC ODI World Cup 2007 Final, scoring 149 off 104 balls.