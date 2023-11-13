Historical Flashback: On this day, Rohit Sharma scored the mammoth 264

CRICKET
On this day in cricket history, Rohit Sharma etched his name in the record books by shattering the world record for the highest individual score in One Day Internationals (ODIs).
Playing at Eden Gardens in the fourth match against Sri Lanka, Rohit Sharma achieved the remarkable feat of scoring 264 runs, a score that stands as the highest ODI score.
This outstanding innings marked Rohit's second double-century in ODIs, a historic achievement that made him the first player ever to accomplish such a feat in the format.
Rohit's innings could have ended early had Thisara Perera not dropped a regulation catch at third man when he was on just 4 runs. This drop turned out to be very costly.
During his innings, Rohit blazed his way to 33 fours and nine sixes, showcasing a breathtaking display of power-hitting that left an indelible mark on cricket history.
In the course of his innings, Rohit surpassed various milestones, beating Virender Sehwag's 219, and the longstanding record of 229 set by Belinda Clark in 1997.
The match was a comeback for Rohit after recovering from a finger injury sustained earlier in the year.