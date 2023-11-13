Happy Birthday Adam Gilchrist: 10 famous quotes by the Aussie legend

CRICKET
"The key to being a good captain is understanding each individual. I'm just one voice, and it's the 11 guys out there who will dictate the way we go about our business."
"You play Test cricket to test yourself against the best. There's no comparison to Test cricket. It's the ultimate form of the game."
"It's not the name on the back of the shirt that matters, but the badge on the front."
"You can never get complacent because a loss is always around the corner."
"I just kept it simple. Watch the ball and play it on its merits."
"I never had any aspirations of playing in the national team growing up. It was never even a consideration."
"It's not the will to win that matters—everyone has that. It's the will to prepare to win that matters."
"You're never going to get it perfect. No one is. But I think effort, you know, 110% all the time."
"When you're up against a quality opponent, you can't afford to be uncertain or tentative."
"I was fortunate enough to be involved in World Cup victories, and they're just amazing experiences. It's the pinnacle of one-day cricket."