CRICKET

Happy Birthday Adam Gilchrist: 10 famous quotes by the Aussie legend

Image credits: Getty

Captaincy Wisdom

"The key to being a good captain is understanding each individual. I'm just one voice, and it's the 11 guys out there who will dictate the way we go about our business."

Image credits: Getty

The Ultimate Challenge

"You play Test cricket to test yourself against the best. There's no comparison to Test cricket. It's the ultimate form of the game."

Image credits: Getty

Team Spirit

"It's not the name on the back of the shirt that matters, but the badge on the front."

Image credits: Getty

Complacency Alert

"You can never get complacent because a loss is always around the corner."

Image credits: Getty

Keep it Simple

"I just kept it simple. Watch the ball and play it on its merits."

Image credits: Getty

Unforeseen Dreams

"I never had any aspirations of playing in the national team growing up. It was never even a consideration."

Image credits: Getty

Preparation is key

"It's not the will to win that matters—everyone has that. It's the will to prepare to win that matters."

Image credits: Getty

Effort and Attitude

"You're never going to get it perfect. No one is. But I think effort, you know, 110% all the time."

Image credits: Getty

No Room for Uncertainty

"When you're up against a quality opponent, you can't afford to be uncertain or tentative."

Image credits: Getty

World Cup Magic

"I was fortunate enough to be involved in World Cup victories, and they're just amazing experiences. It's the pinnacle of one-day cricket."

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One