CRICKET

Happy Birthday Sanju Samson: Top 7 key moments of Sanju's Journey

Image credits: Getty

Century against Sunrisers Hyderabad (IPL 2013)

In the 2013 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, Samson, playing for the Rajasthan Royals, announced his arrival with a stunning century against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Double Century in Ranji Trophy (2013-14)

During the 2013-14 Ranji Trophy season, Samson scored a remarkable double century for Kerala against Assam.

Fastest IPL Century (IPL 2014)

In the 2014 IPL season, playing for the Rajasthan Royals against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, he reached the milestone in just 62 balls.

Consistent Performances in IPL 2018

Throughout the 2018 IPL season, His ability to anchor the innings and play aggressive shots made him a key player for his team.

T20I Debut Against Zimbabwe (2015)

Sanju Samson made his T20 International debut for India against Zimbabwe in 2015. It marked a significant moment in his international cricket career.

Half-Century Against England (T20I, 2021)

In the T20 International series against England in 2021, Samson played a crucial innings, scoring a half-century and impressed the cricket world.

IPL 2020 Captaincy (Rajasthan Royals)

During the 2020 IPL season, Sanju Samson captained the Rajasthan Royals. Samson's leadership and individual contributions demonstrated his growth as a cricketer.

