CRICKET
In the 2013 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, Samson, playing for the Rajasthan Royals, announced his arrival with a stunning century against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
During the 2013-14 Ranji Trophy season, Samson scored a remarkable double century for Kerala against Assam.
In the 2014 IPL season, playing for the Rajasthan Royals against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, he reached the milestone in just 62 balls.
Throughout the 2018 IPL season, His ability to anchor the innings and play aggressive shots made him a key player for his team.
Sanju Samson made his T20 International debut for India against Zimbabwe in 2015. It marked a significant moment in his international cricket career.
In the T20 International series against England in 2021, Samson played a crucial innings, scoring a half-century and impressed the cricket world.
During the 2020 IPL season, Sanju Samson captained the Rajasthan Royals. Samson's leadership and individual contributions demonstrated his growth as a cricketer.