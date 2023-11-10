Amit Mishra turns 41: 10 magical performances by the leg spinner

CRICKET
Mishra's impressive bowling figures of 4/31 against the West Indies in an ODI in 2011 contributed significantly to India's victory.
While playing for the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in the inaugural IPL season in 2008, Mishra achieved a hat-trick against the Deccan Chargers.
Throughout the 2015 IPL season, playing for the Delhi Daredevils, Mishra consistently picked up wickets and played a crucial role in the team's bowling attack
During the IPL 2013 season, representing the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mishra recorded impressive figures of 4/19 against the Pune Warriors India.
Mishra's five-wicket haul against Zimbabwe in an ODI in 2010 underscored his ability to perform well in limited-overs cricket.
Mishra's impactful bowling performance for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2016 final played a key role in the team clinching the title.
In the Mohali Test against Australia in 2013, Mishra played a pivotal role by taking crucial wickets in the second innings, contributing significantly to India's victory.
In the 2009 IPL season, Mishra emerged as the tournament's leading wicket-taker, showcasing his effectiveness in the league.
In the IPL 2013 season, Amit Mishra achieved his second IPL hat-trick, this time playing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad against Pune Warriors India.
Mishra's consistent performances in domestic cricket, especially in the Ranji Trophy, have showcased his ability to excel in the traditional longer format of the game.