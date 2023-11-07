Happy Birthday Tilak Varma: Top 5 performances by the youngster

CRICKET
Tilak Varma made a memorable debut in the ongoing T20I series against West Indies, where he showcased his power-hitting skills by scoring 39 runs off just 22 balls.
In the second T20I of the series, Varma continued to impress, registering his maiden fifty at the international level, solidifying his presence as a promising Indian batter.
His journey to international prominence was influenced by his outstanding performances during the 2022 and 2023 seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
During the 2022 IPL season with the Mumbai Indians, despite the team's overall struggles, Varma emerged as a bright spot. He scored 397 runs at an average of 36.09.
Varma's consistency carried over to IPL 2023, where he accumulated 343 runs in 11 matches, showcasing an impressive average of 42.88 and a thunderous strike rate of 164.11.