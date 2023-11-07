CRICKET

Happy Birthday Tilak Varma: Top 5 performances by the youngster

Image credits: Getty

Tilak Varma's Explosive Debut

Tilak Varma made a memorable debut in the ongoing T20I series against West Indies, where he showcased his power-hitting skills by scoring 39 runs off just 22 balls.

Image credits: Getty

Tilak Varma Notches Maiden International Fifty in Style

In the second T20I of the series, Varma continued to impress, registering his maiden fifty at the international level, solidifying his presence as a promising Indian batter.

Image credits: Getty

PL 2022-2023: Tilak Varma's Path to International Stardom

His journey to international prominence was influenced by his outstanding performances during the 2022 and 2023 seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Image credits: Getty

Tilak Varma Shines in a Dim Season for Mumbai Indians

During the 2022 IPL season with the Mumbai Indians, despite the team's overall struggles, Varma emerged as a bright spot. He scored 397 runs at an average of 36.09.

Image credits: Getty

IPL 2023: Tilak Varma's Remarkable Run - 343 Runs and 23 Sixes

Varma's consistency carried over to IPL 2023, where he accumulated 343 runs in 11 matches, showcasing an impressive average of 42.88 and a thunderous strike rate of 164.11.

Image credits: Getty
