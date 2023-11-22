Happy Birthday Will Young: Top 7 performances by the New Zealand star

CRICKET
On April 4, 2022, Will Young showcased an outstanding performance against the Netherlands at Seddon Park, amassing a total of 120 runs.
Another noteworthy innings occurred on March 29, 2022, against the Netherlands at Bay Oval, where Young scored an impressive 103*, highlighting his consistency and form.
Facing Pakistan at the National Stadium in Karachi on May 7, 2023, Will Young contributed significantly with a notable score of 87.
March 31, 2023, witnessed another stellar performance by Young against Sri Lanka at Seddon Park, where he remained unbeaten with a score of 86*.
In a match against Pakistan at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on April 27, 2023, Young once again demonstrated his batting prowess, scoring a valuable 86 runs.
On September 26, 2023, Will Young faced Bangladesh at Shere Bangla National Stadium, where he showcased his skills by scoring a commendable 70.
Will Young continued his impactful performances on October 9, 2023, against the Netherlands at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, contributing with a solid score of 70.