CRICKET

Happy Birthday Will Young: Top 7 performances by the New Zealand star

Image credits: Getty

1. 120 vs Netherlands

On April 4, 2022, Will Young showcased an outstanding performance against the Netherlands at Seddon Park, amassing a total of 120 runs.

Image credits: Getty

2. 103* vs Netherlands

Another noteworthy innings occurred on March 29, 2022, against the Netherlands at Bay Oval, where Young scored an impressive 103*, highlighting his consistency and form.

Image credits: Getty

3. 87 vs Pakistan

Facing Pakistan at the National Stadium in Karachi on May 7, 2023, Will Young contributed significantly with a notable score of 87.

Image credits: Getty

4. 86* vs Sri Lanka

March 31, 2023, witnessed another stellar performance by Young against Sri Lanka at Seddon Park, where he remained unbeaten with a score of 86*.

Image credits: Getty

5. 86 vs Pakistan

In a match against Pakistan at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on April 27, 2023, Young once again demonstrated his batting prowess, scoring a valuable 86 runs.

Image credits: Getty

6. 70 vs Bangladesh

On September 26, 2023, Will Young faced Bangladesh at Shere Bangla National Stadium, where he showcased his skills by scoring a commendable 70.

Image credits: Getty

7. 70 vs Netherlands

Will Young continued his impactful performances on October 9, 2023, against the Netherlands at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, contributing with a solid score of 70.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One