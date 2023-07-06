CRICKET

Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: 7 iconic quotes from 'Captain Cool'

Dhoni's Leadership Approach

"I have always believed that process is more important than the result. If you follow the right process, the results will come."

 

 

Pressure is an Illusion

"Pressure is just an illusion. If you keep working hard, things will fall into place." 

Dedication to Cricket

"I play cricket because I love the game. I always try to give my best and try to make a difference in the team." 

Keeping It Simple

"I always try to keep things simple, focus on the basics, and let my instincts guide me." 

Keep Moving Forward

"As long as you are playing the game, you will face ups and downs. What matters is how you handle them and keep moving forward." - MS Dhoni

Dhoni's Winning Philosophy

"I believe in giving more than 100% on the field, and I don't really worry about the result if there's great commitment on the field. That's victory for me."

Dhoni's National Pride

"You don't play for the crowd, you play for the country." 

