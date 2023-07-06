Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: 7 iconic quotes from 'Captain Cool'

CRICKET
"I have always believed that process is more important than the result. If you follow the right process, the results will come."
"Pressure is just an illusion. If you keep working hard, things will fall into place."
"I play cricket because I love the game. I always try to give my best and try to make a difference in the team."
"I always try to keep things simple, focus on the basics, and let my instincts guide me."
"As long as you are playing the game, you will face ups and downs. What matters is how you handle them and keep moving forward." - MS Dhoni
"I believe in giving more than 100% on the field, and I don't really worry about the result if there's great commitment on the field. That's victory for me."
"You don't play for the crowd, you play for the country."