Happy Birthday Jaydev Unadkat: Journey of the Indian left-arm pacer

Jaydev Unadkat gained prominence by being named in the U-19 World Cup squad that faced Australia, showcasing his talent by taking seven wickets in just four matches.First-Class
Unadkat made his first-class debut during India's tour of England in 2010. In this debut series, he not only contributed 103 runs but also 13 wickets against West Indies A.
Unadkat marked his international debut in a Test tour of South Africa in December 2010, signifying a significant milestone in his cricketing journey.
The talented cricketer made his ODI debut during India's tour to Zimbabwe in 2013. In this series, he secured eight wickets in just five matches.
Jaydev Unadkat initiated his cricket journey by excelling in the U-19 circuit and catching the attention of selectors, paving the way for his entry into the international arena.
Unadkat demonstrated his an all-rounder skills, showcasing both batting and bowling skills throughout his career, notably in his first-class debut series against West Indies A.
With consistent performances and a promising start to his cricketing career at various levels, Unadkat quickly ascended to represent India in international matches.