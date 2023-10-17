CRICKET

Happy Birthday Jaydev Unadkat: Journey of the Indian left-arm pacer

Image credits: Getty

U-19 World Cup Stardom

Jaydev Unadkat gained prominence by being named in the U-19 World Cup squad that faced Australia, showcasing his talent by taking seven wickets in just four matches.First-Class 

Image credits: Getty

Impressive Performance

Unadkat made his first-class debut during India's tour of England in 2010. In this debut series, he not only contributed 103 runs but also 13 wickets against West Indies A.

Image credits: Getty

Test Cricket Debut

Unadkat marked his international debut in a Test tour of South Africa in December 2010, signifying a significant milestone in his cricketing journey.
 

Image credits: Getty

ODI Debut and Stellar Performance:

The talented cricketer made his ODI debut during India's tour to Zimbabwe in 2013. In this series, he secured eight wickets in just five matches.
 

Image credits: Getty

Early Cricketing Beginnings

Jaydev Unadkat initiated his cricket journey by excelling in the U-19 circuit and catching the attention of selectors, paving the way for his entry into the international arena.

Image credits: Getty

Dual Talent:

Unadkat demonstrated his an all-rounder skills, showcasing both batting and bowling skills throughout his career, notably in his first-class debut series against West Indies A.
 

Image credits: Getty

Rapid Rise to the International Scene:

With consistent performances and a promising start to his cricketing career at various levels, Unadkat quickly ascended to represent India in international matches.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One