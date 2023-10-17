Happy Birthday Aravinda de Silva; 7 quotes by the Sri Lankan Legend

CRICKET
"Success is not an accident. It is hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice, and most of all, love of what you are doing."
"In cricket, as in life, you need to have a clear vision of your goals and work hard to achieve them."
"Cricket is a game of strategy and execution. The mental aspect is just as important as the physical."
"The key to success in cricket is to stay focused, stay positive, and keep learning from every experience."
"Every game is a new challenge. Approach it with determination and give your best every time."
"Believe in yourself and your abilities. Confidence is a game-changer."
"Teamwork is the foundation of a successful cricket team. Every player has a role to play, and together we can achieve greatness."