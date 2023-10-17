CRICKET

Happy Birthday Aravinda de Silva; 7 quotes by the Sri Lankan Legend

Dedication and Passion

"Success is not an accident. It is hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice, and most of all, love of what you are doing."

Clear Goals

"In cricket, as in life, you need to have a clear vision of your goals and work hard to achieve them."

Strategy and Mental Toughness

"Cricket is a game of strategy and execution. The mental aspect is just as important as the physical."

Stay Focused, Stay Positive, Keep Learning

"The key to success in cricket is to stay focused, stay positive, and keep learning from every experience."

Give Your Best in Every Game

"Every game is a new challenge. Approach it with determination and give your best every time."

Confidence is Key

"Believe in yourself and your abilities. Confidence is a game-changer."

In Unity Lies Victory

"Teamwork is the foundation of a successful cricket team. Every player has a role to play, and together we can achieve greatness."

