Happy Birthday David Warner; 7 quotes by the Australian opener

CRICKET
"You need to have that hunger to win games and to win series. I think that's what drives you to get the best out of yourself."
"You've got to have the hunger to score runs, and I've got that."
"In cricket, you have to be ready for whatever challenge is thrown at you."
"I always say that competition is healthy, as long as you don't get personal."
"The harder I work, the luckier I get."
"Success comes from being able to perform in the pressure situations."
"I like to set a few goals; I like to set the bar a little higher every time I go out to train."