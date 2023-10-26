CRICKET

Happy Birthday David Warner; 7 quotes by the Australian opener

Driven by the Desire to Win

"You need to have that hunger to win games and to win series. I think that's what drives you to get the best out of yourself."

Hunger for Runs

"You've got to have the hunger to score runs, and I've got that."

Ready for Any Challenge

"In cricket, you have to be ready for whatever challenge is thrown at you."

Healthy Competition

"I always say that competition is healthy, as long as you don't get personal."

Hard Work and Luck

"The harder I work, the luckier I get."

Pressure Situations

"Success comes from being able to perform in the pressure situations."

Sets Higher Goals

"I like to set a few goals; I like to set the bar a little higher every time I go out to train."

