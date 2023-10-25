CRICKET

Happy Birthday Mehidy Hasan Miraz: 7 quotes by the Bangladesh star

Image credits: Getty

Learning and Growing Daily

"I take each day as an opportunity to learn, grow, and become a better cricketer."

Image credits: Getty

Teamwork Makes Cricket Great

"Success in cricket is not just about individual achievement but also about being a valuable team player."

Image credits: Getty

Embracing Cricket's Challenges

"Cricket is a sport that constantly challenges your skills, and I embrace that challenge."

Image credits: Getty

Inspired by Teammates and Fans

"The support of my teammates and the love of the fans inspire me to give my best on the field."

Image credits: Getty

Mental Toughness in Cricket

"Mental toughness is as crucial as physical fitness in cricket. It's about staying focused and never giving up."

Image credits: Getty

Setting Goals for Success

"I believe in setting goals and working relentlessly to achieve them. That's the key to success in cricket and in life."

Image credits: Getty

New Opportunities, Fresh Beginnings

"Every match is a new opportunity to prove myself and contribute to the team's success."

Image credits: Getty
