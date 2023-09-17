CRICKET

17-Sep-2023, 01:50:26 pm

Happy Birthday Ravi Ashwin: 10 quotes by the Indian spin wizard

Image credits: Getty

Patience: The Key to Success

"Sometimes you have to be patient and do the hard yards to get what you want."

Image credits: Getty

Embrace the Present, Make it Beautiful

"I believe in living in the present and making it beautiful. Be it your career, your personal life, or anything else, just make it count."

Image credits: Getty

A Game of Perception

"Cricket is a game of perception. People perceive things in different ways."

Image credits: Getty

Cricket's About Winning, Not Milestones

"I don't play cricket for milestones. I play to win games."

Image credits: Getty

Challenging Limits, Raising Bars

"I love to challenge myself and raise the bar every time I go out to play."

Image credits: Getty

Learning in Tough Cricketing Situations

"In cricket, you learn more when you're in a tough situation. You get to know your own strengths and weaknesses."

Image credits: Getty

First to the Party, Last to Leave

"I always try to be the first one to come to the party and the last one to leave."

Image credits: Getty

Skill and Temperament

"Cricket is a beautiful game that needs a lot of skill and temperament."  

Image credits: Getty

Balance

"I've always believed that you have to have something outside the game to be good at the game."

Image credits: Getty

Be the Best Version of Yourself

"When I play cricket, I don't try to be someone else; I just try to be the best version of myself."

Image credits: Getty
