Happy Birthday Ravi Ashwin: 10 quotes by the Indian spin wizard

CRICKET
"Sometimes you have to be patient and do the hard yards to get what you want."
"I believe in living in the present and making it beautiful. Be it your career, your personal life, or anything else, just make it count."
"Cricket is a game of perception. People perceive things in different ways."
"I don't play cricket for milestones. I play to win games."
"I love to challenge myself and raise the bar every time I go out to play."
"In cricket, you learn more when you're in a tough situation. You get to know your own strengths and weaknesses."
"I always try to be the first one to come to the party and the last one to leave."
"Cricket is a beautiful game that needs a lot of skill and temperament."
"I've always believed that you have to have something outside the game to be good at the game."
"When I play cricket, I don't try to be someone else; I just try to be the best version of myself."