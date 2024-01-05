CRICKET

Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's Birth Anniversary: 10 quotes by the legend

Leading India

"Captaining India was like trying to keep 11 frogs in a wheelbarrow."

Playing Cricket Amidst Challenges

"If you can't sight the ball, play for the next one. If you still can't see it, you might as well sit down."

The Time and Money Equation in Cricket

"You know, the length of cricket matches sometimes depends on the money in the bank."

Pataudi approach

"I play my cricket as I play my cards."

Cricket and Cards

"Cricket and cards I regard both as gambles."

Pressure in Cricket

"Pressure is a Messerschmitt up your arse; playing cricket is not."

Winning Mindset

"I don't mind losing as long as we have a winners mindset."

Statistics According to Pataudi

"Statistics are like a bikini. What they reveal is suggestive, but what they conceal is vital."

Pataudi's Pride

"My son's passion for the game makes me prouder than any century he has made."

Pataudi on Wisden

"Wisden's a brilliant invention. I'd like to get one myself every year whether I'm in it or not."

