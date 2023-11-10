Happy Birthday Robin Uthappa: 7 quotes by the former Indian cricketer

CRICKET
"In cricket, as in life, it's important to focus on the process, not just the outcome."
"As a cricketer, you're not just representing yourself; you're carrying the dreams and hopes of millions."
"Cricket is not just a sport; it's a way of life, and I'm living my dream every day."
"Every failure is a stepping stone to success. Learn, adapt, and keep moving forward."
"Cricket teaches you about teamwork, resilience, and the joy of shared victories."
"The real beauty of cricket lies in its unpredictability. It keeps you on your toes and teaches you to embrace uncertainties."
"Success is not a solo journey; it's the result of collective effort and dedication."