CRICKET

Happy Birthday Robin Uthappa: 7 quotes by the former Indian cricketer

Image credits: Getty

Focus on the Process

"In cricket, as in life, it's important to focus on the process, not just the outcome."

Image credits: Getty

Beyond the Boundary

"As a cricketer, you're not just representing yourself; you're carrying the dreams and hopes of millions."

Image credits: Getty

Living the Dream

"Cricket is not just a sport; it's a way of life, and I'm living my dream every day."

Image credits: Getty

Turning Failure into Stepping Stones

"Every failure is a stepping stone to success. Learn, adapt, and keep moving forward."

Image credits: Getty

Cricket's Lessons

"Cricket teaches you about teamwork, resilience, and the joy of shared victories."

Image credits: Getty

Embracing Uncertainties

"The real beauty of cricket lies in its unpredictability. It keeps you on your toes and teaches you to embrace uncertainties."

Image credits: Getty

Team Effort

"Success is not a solo journey; it's the result of collective effort and dedication."

Image credits: Getty
