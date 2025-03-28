Career

How to overcome procrastination and study more effectively

Image credits: Getty

Study smart, not hard

Follow these useful tips to stay focused on your studies.

Image credits: Getty

Set goals

Break your study material into small goals. Clear goals create a sense of direction and motivation.
 

Image credits: Getty

Use the Pomodoro technique

Study in focused 25-50 minute sessions, followed by 5-10 minute breaks. This method improves concentration and prevents burnout.

Image credits: Getty

Study with focus

Keep the distractions away. Keep your phone on silent or in another room while studying. A clutter-free study space also boosts focus.
 

Image credits: Getty

Set your own rules

If you're feeling lazy, just commit to studying for 2 minutes. Most of the time, once you start, you'll continue beyond that. 

Image credits: Freepik

Make a schedule

Plan your study sessions in advance and treat them like appointments you can’t skip. Having a fixed routine builds discipline and reduces procrastination.

Image credits: Getty

Reward yourself

Motivate yourself by setting up a reward system. For example, after completing a difficult topic, treat yourself to a snack, a short walk, or a favourite TV episode. 

Image credits: Getty

Find a study buddy

Find a study partner. It can help you stay accountable and make learning more interactive.

Image credits: Getty

Brain Teasers: Can you answer these 8 challenging puzzles?

Career in NASA: Know job levels, promotion

IQ Test: Can You Solve These 8 Mind-Bending Questions?

How to turn your passion into a full-time career