How to overcome procrastination and study more effectively

Follow these useful tips to stay focused on your studies.
Break your study material into small goals. Clear goals create a sense of direction and motivation.
Study in focused 25-50 minute sessions, followed by 5-10 minute breaks. This method improves concentration and prevents burnout.
Keep the distractions away. Keep your phone on silent or in another room while studying. A clutter-free study space also boosts focus.
If you're feeling lazy, just commit to studying for 2 minutes. Most of the time, once you start, you'll continue beyond that.
Plan your study sessions in advance and treat them like appointments you can’t skip. Having a fixed routine builds discipline and reduces procrastination.
Motivate yourself by setting up a reward system. For example, after completing a difficult topic, treat yourself to a snack, a short walk, or a favourite TV episode.
Find a study partner. It can help you stay accountable and make learning more interactive.
