Brain Teasers: Can you answer these 8 challenging puzzles?

8 Fun Tricky IQ Questions

Here are 8 tricky IQ questions. By answering them, you can check your ability to solve reasoning, math puzzles, blood relation questions, and brain teasers. Answers are at the end.

Matchstick Puzzle Question: 1

There are 6 sticks. How can you make 4 equal triangles without breaking them?

A) Add 2 sticks

B) Stand them in pyramid shape

C) Keep 4 sticks, remove 2

D) Place sticks in cross

Math Puzzle Question: 2

The average of three numbers is 15. If two numbers are 12 and 18, what will be the third number?

(A) 14

(B) 15

(C) 16

(D) 12

Direction Test Question: 3

A person goes 5 km north, then turns right and goes 3 km. After that, he turns right again and goes 5 km. In which direction is he now?

(A) North

(B) South

(C) West

(D) East

Blood Relation Question: 4

Pointing to a person, Ram said, "His mother is the only sister of my mother." How is Ram related to that person?

(A) Brother

(B) Uncle

(C) Maternal Uncle

(D) Nephew

Number Series Question: 5

What will be the next number in the following number series?

2, 6, 12, 20, 30, ?

(A) 35

(B) 40

(C) 42

(D) 50

Maths Puzzle Question: 6

If 8 + 2 = 16106, 5 + 4 = 2091, then 7 + 3 = ?

(A) 21010

(B) 10021

(C) 30110

(D) 21030

Coding-Decoding Question: 7

If "APPLE" is written as "ELPPA", how will "ORANGE" be written?

(A) EGNARO

(B) GNAREO

(C) RGAENO

(D) GRAENO

Word Puzzle Question: 8

Removing only one letter from a word makes the word ‘MANGO’, what will that word be?

(A) MANGOT

(B) MANGRO

(C) MANGOO

(D) BANGO

Check All Question Answers Here

1 Ans: (B) Stand them in a pyramid shape.

2 Ans: (B) 15

3 Ans: (D) East

4 Ans: (C) Maternal Uncle

5 Ans: (C) 42

6 Ans: (A) 21010

7 Ans: (A) EGNARO

8 Ans: (B) MANGRO

