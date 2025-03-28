Brain Teasers: Can you answer these 8 challenging puzzles?

Career
Here are 8 tricky IQ questions. By answering them, you can check your ability to solve reasoning, math puzzles, blood relation questions, and brain teasers. Answers are at the end.
There are 6 sticks. How can you make 4 equal triangles without breaking them?
A) Add 2 sticks
B) Stand them in pyramid shape
C) Keep 4 sticks, remove 2
D) Place sticks in cross
The average of three numbers is 15. If two numbers are 12 and 18, what will be the third number?
(A) 14
(B) 15
(C) 16
(D) 12
A person goes 5 km north, then turns right and goes 3 km. After that, he turns right again and goes 5 km. In which direction is he now?
(A) North
(B) South
(C) West
(D) East
Pointing to a person, Ram said, "His mother is the only sister of my mother." How is Ram related to that person?
(A) Brother
(B) Uncle
(C) Maternal Uncle
(D) Nephew
What will be the next number in the following number series?
2, 6, 12, 20, 30, ?
(A) 35
(B) 40
(C) 42
(D) 50
If 8 + 2 = 16106, 5 + 4 = 2091, then 7 + 3 = ?
(A) 21010
(B) 10021
(C) 30110
(D) 21030
If "APPLE" is written as "ELPPA", how will "ORANGE" be written?
(A) EGNARO
(B) GNAREO
(C) RGAENO
(D) GRAENO
Removing only one letter from a word makes the word ‘MANGO’, what will that word be?
(A) MANGOT
(B) MANGRO
(C) MANGOO
(D) BANGO
1 Ans: (B) Stand them in a pyramid shape.
2 Ans: (B) 15
3 Ans: (D) East
4 Ans: (C) Maternal Uncle
5 Ans: (C) 42
6 Ans: (A) 21010
7 Ans: (A) EGNARO
8 Ans: (B) MANGRO
