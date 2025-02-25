What after a law degree? Top career opportunities in the legal field

Career
Discover top career opportunities in the legal field. These diverse career paths offer a range of opportunities for individuals with a law degree.
A litigation lawyer represents clients during civil lawsuits. Specializations include civil, criminal, family, or corporate law.
Corporate lawyers work with businesses on legal matters. This role typically involves working for law firms or in-house legal departments of corporations.
After working as a lawyer for a few years, you can go for a judicial career by appearing for exams like the Judicial Services Examination.
Legal advisors often work as part of corporate legal teams or as independent consultants.
A Public Prosecutor works on behalf of the government, while a Defence Attorney represents individuals or organizations accused of crimes.
If you have a passion for teaching and research, you can pursue a career as a law professor in universities or law schools.
If you have a flair for writing and a strong understanding of law, legal journalism is another promising career.
