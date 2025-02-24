Must-read books on professional development for continuous growth

Career
These books will give you valuable tools and insights for growth and success in your career!
This book by Stephen Covey teaches habits that help you become more productive and successful in both your personal and professional life.
Charles Duhigg explores how habits shape our lives.
Brené Brown is a renowned researcher on Shame. In this book, she focuses on the importance of courage, vulnerability, and connection in leadership.
Daniel Pink explains what truly motivates people, showing that autonomy, mastery, and purpose are key to reaching your full potential.
Another book by Brené Brown, this one shows you how being vulnerable can lead to greater success and deeper connections.
This book provides practical tools for handling tough conversations at work.
