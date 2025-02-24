Career

Must-read books on professional development for continuous growth

Image credits: Freepik

Books on professional development

These books will give you valuable tools and insights for growth and success in your career!
 

Image credits: Getty

The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People

This book by Stephen Covey teaches habits that help you become more productive and successful in both your personal and professional life.
 

Image credits: Twitter

The Power of Habit: Why We Do What We Do in Life and Business

Charles Duhigg explores how habits shape our lives.
 

Image credits: Twitter

Dare to Lead

Brené Brown is a renowned researcher on Shame. In this book, she focuses on the importance of courage, vulnerability, and connection in leadership.
 

Image credits: Getty

Drive: The Surprising Truth About What Motivates Us

Daniel Pink explains what truly motivates people, showing that autonomy, mastery, and purpose are key to reaching your full potential.
 

Image credits: Getty

Daring Greatly

Another book by Brené Brown, this one shows you how being vulnerable can lead to greater success and deeper connections.

Image credits: Pinterest

Crucial Conversations: Tools for Talking When Stakes are High

This book provides practical tools for handling tough conversations at work.
 

Image credits: Getty

International MBA Programmes: The Best Global Business Schools

How to change your career in your 30s and thrive

How to become a software developer in India after 12th

Who is Amit Gemawat? Know about his 9 years journey, 5 failures & more