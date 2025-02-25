How to become a government school teacher in India

Career
Follow this simple guide to learn what qualifications you need to become a teacher.
Complete class 12th with any stream of your choice.
Pursue a bachelor’s degree in the relevant field of study. This is the foundational qualification required to become a teacher.
If you wish to become a PGT (Post Graduate Teacher), you will be required to pursue a master’s degree in your subject of choice.
After completing your graduation, you must pursue a recognized teacher training programme such as a Diploma in Education (DEd) or Bachelor of Education (BEd).
To become a government school teacher, you need to pass the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). For different states, you will also need to clear state TET exams.
Once you have completed your educational qualifications and cleared the CTET or TET exam, keep an eye on job notifications for government school teacher vacancies.
These vacancies are usually issued by the respective state education departments or public service commissions (like DSSSB or UPPSC etc).
After appearing for interviews and clearing all the rounds, you will be appointed as a teacher in a government school.
