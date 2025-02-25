Career

How to become a government school teacher in India

Want to become a government school teacher in India?

Follow this simple guide to learn what qualifications you need to become a teacher. 
 

Complete class 12th

Complete class 12th with any stream of your choice. 
 

Complete a Bachelor's Degree

Pursue a bachelor’s degree in the relevant field of study. This is the foundational qualification required to become a teacher.
 

Master’s Degree

If you wish to become a PGT (Post Graduate Teacher), you will be required to pursue a master’s degree in your subject of choice.

Pursue a diploma or degree in Education

After completing your graduation, you must pursue a recognized teacher training programme such as a Diploma in Education (DEd) or Bachelor of Education (BEd). 

Clear the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET)

To become a government school teacher, you need to pass the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). For different states, you will also need to clear state TET exams.

Apply for Teaching Positions

Once you have completed your educational qualifications and cleared the CTET or TET exam, keep an eye on job notifications for government school teacher vacancies.

Teaching Vacancies

These vacancies are usually issued by the respective state education departments or public service commissions (like DSSSB or UPPSC etc).
 

Join the School as a Teacher

After appearing for interviews and clearing all the rounds, you will be appointed as a teacher in a government school.

