Career

How to become a professional chef in India after 12th

Image credits: Getty

Follow this simple guide to learn about professional diplomas and certifications you can earn to become a chef in India. 
 

Image credits: Getty

Complete your 12th

You can pursue any stream, though opting for Home Science can be beneficial.
 

Image credits: Getty

Choose a culinary course

Enrol in a culinary arts course such as a Diploma, Certificate, or Degree in Culinary Arts or Hotel Management.
 

Image credits: Getty

Join a culinary school

Look for well-known institutions like IHM, Culinary Academy of India, etc for proper training.
 

Image credits: Getty

Gain practical experience

Participate in internships or work in restaurants, hotels, or catering services to get hands-on experience.
 

Image credits: Getty

Learn essential skills

Apart from cooking, develop skills in presentation, food safety, and kitchen management.
 

Image credits: Getty

Build your network

Connect with other chefs, attend culinary events, and keep learning from experienced professionals.
 

Image credits: Getty

Get certified

Pursue certifications in specialized areas (e.g., baking) to enhance your qualifications and expertise. If possible, apply for positions at international restaurants too.

Image credits: Getty

