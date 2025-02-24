How to become a professional chef in India after 12th

Career
Follow this simple guide to learn about professional diplomas and certifications you can earn to become a chef in India.
You can pursue any stream, though opting for Home Science can be beneficial.
Enrol in a culinary arts course such as a Diploma, Certificate, or Degree in Culinary Arts or Hotel Management.
Look for well-known institutions like IHM, Culinary Academy of India, etc for proper training.
Participate in internships or work in restaurants, hotels, or catering services to get hands-on experience.
Apart from cooking, develop skills in presentation, food safety, and kitchen management.
Connect with other chefs, attend culinary events, and keep learning from experienced professionals.
Pursue certifications in specialized areas (e.g., baking) to enhance your qualifications and expertise. If possible, apply for positions at international restaurants too.
