Top 5 programming languages to learn in 2025

career Apr 29 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits:Getty
Programming languages

If you're just starting out in programming or looking for languages that are beginner-friendly, these are the top 5 basic programming languages to focus on in 2025.

Image credits: Getty
Python

Its simple syntax makes it accessible for beginners, and it's incredibly versatile. Python is used for everything from web development and data science to automation.

Image credits: Freepik
JavaScript

It’s essential for front-end web development and is increasingly used for back-end development as well.

Image credits: Getty
C++

C++ is a powerful, object-oriented programming language. It is used for Game Development, and Systems Programming etc.

Image credits: Getty
SQL

SQL is an essential skill for anyone working with data, from web developers to data analysts.

Image credits: Getty
Java

Java is a classic, beginner-friendly language. It's used for everything from mobile apps to enterprise-level applications.

Image credits: Getty

