Top 5 JEE Coaching Institutes in Kota: Fees, Faculty, and Features

Kota is the preferred destination for JEE preparation. Lakhs of students come here for IIT-JEE. If you are preparing for JEE 2025, learn about these top 5 coaching institutes.
Experienced faculty, regular tests, and a result-oriented teaching approach make it special.
Fees: ₹1,60,000 – ₹1,70,000 annually.
Systematic study plan, robust test series, and special focus on concept clearing.
Fees: ₹1,50,000 – ₹1,65,000
Dedicated coaching for JEE, faculty prepared by top IITians.
Fees: ₹1,60,000 – ₹1,75,000 annually.
Equipped with digital study material, live classes, and doubt-solving apps.
Small batch size with personal focus on each student, academic guidance.
Fees: ₹1,40,000 – ₹1,55,000
