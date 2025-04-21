English

Top 5 JEE Coaching Institutes in Kota: Fees, Faculty, and Features

career Apr 21 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits:GEMINI AI
English

Kota: The Preferred Destination for JEE Preparation

Kota is the preferred destination for JEE preparation. Lakhs of students come here for IIT-JEE. If you are preparing for JEE 2025, learn about these top 5 coaching institutes.

Image credits: GROK AI
English

1. Allen Career Institute, Kota

Experienced faculty, regular tests, and a result-oriented teaching approach make it special. 

Fees: ₹1,60,000 – ₹1,70,000 annually.

Image credits: social media
English

2. Resonance, Kota

Systematic study plan, robust test series, and special focus on concept clearing. 

Fees: ₹1,50,000 – ₹1,65,000

Image credits: GEMINI AI
English

3. Vibrant Academy, Kota

Dedicated coaching for JEE, faculty prepared by top IITians. 

Fees: ₹1,60,000 – ₹1,75,000 annually.

Image credits: GROK AI
English

4. Motion Education, Kota

Equipped with digital study material, live classes, and doubt-solving apps. 

Fees: ₹1,50,000 – ₹1,65,000

Image credits: GROK AI
English

5. Career Point, Kota

Small batch size with personal focus on each student, academic guidance. 

Fees: ₹1,40,000 – ₹1,55,000

Image credits: GEMINI AI
English

Right Guidance and Environment Essential for JEE

The right guidance and environment are essential for success in JEE. Kota provides all of this in one place. You can choose the right coaching according to your needs and budget.
Image credits: Our own

7 Tricky Brain Teasers: IQ Test Questions with Answers

Test Your IQ: 8 Tricky Brain Teasers

Japanese Scholarships for Master's and PhD: Applications open for 2026

Top Private Engineering Colleges for BTech in India