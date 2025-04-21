7 Tricky Brain Teasers: IQ Test Questions with Answers

Which word can be used with all the words below to make a new meaningful word?
Words: School, Time, Table
A) Period
B) Class
C) Table
D) Exam
Rahul walks 10m towards north, then turns right and walks 5m, then turns left and walks 5m. How far is he from his starting point?
A) 10m
B) 15m
C) √125m
D) 11.18m
If MANGO is coded as NZOHQ, how will APPLE be coded?
A) BQQMF
B) BQQMD
C) BQQMG
D) ZOOKD
Which of the following words cannot be formed using the letters of the word 'WATER'?
A) TEAR
B) WARE
C) RATE
D) WARM
Which of the following is different?
A) 121
B) 144
C) 169
D) 181
8, 12, 24, 60, 120, ?
A) 180
B) 210
C) 240
D) 300
A is a man who says B is the wife of my mother's only son. What is B's relation to A?
A) Sister
B) Wife
C) Sister-in-law
D) Daughter-in-law
1 Answer: A) Period
2 Answer: C) √125m ≈ 11.18m
3 Answer: A) BQQMF
4 Answer: D) WARM
5 Answer: D) 181
6 Answer: C) 240
7 Answer: B) Wife
