7 Tricky Brain Teasers: IQ Test Questions with Answers

career Apr 21 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits:Getty
7 Tricky IQ Questions

Test your reasoning, math puzzle, and blood relation skills with these 7 tricky IQ questions. Answers are provided at the end.
Word Puzzle: Question 1

Which word can be used with all the words below to make a new meaningful word?

Words: School, Time, Table

A) Period

B) Class

C) Table

D) Exam

Direction Test: Question 2

Rahul walks 10m towards north, then turns right and walks 5m, then turns left and walks 5m. How far is he from his starting point?

A) 10m

B) 15m

C) √125m

D) 11.18m

Coding-Decoding: Question 3

If MANGO is coded as NZOHQ, how will APPLE be coded?

A) BQQMF

B) BQQMD

C) BQQMG

D) ZOOKD

Word Connection Puzzle: Question 4

Which of the following words cannot be formed using the letters of the word 'WATER'?

A) TEAR

B) WARE

C) RATE

D) WARM

Logical Puzzle (Odd One Out): Question 5

Which of the following is different?

A) 121

B) 144

C) 169

D) 181

Math Puzzle: Question 6

8, 12, 24, 60, 120, ?

A) 180

B) 210

C) 240

D) 300

Blood Relation: Question 7

A is a man who says B is the wife of my mother's only son. What is B's relation to A?

A) Sister

B) Wife

C) Sister-in-law

D) Daughter-in-law

Check the correct answers here

1 Answer: A) Period

2 Answer: C) √125m ≈ 11.18m

3 Answer: A) BQQMF

4 Answer: D) WARM

5 Answer: D) 181

6 Answer: C) 240

7 Answer: B) Wife

