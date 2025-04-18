Japanese Scholarships for Master's and PhD: Applications open for 2026

The Japanese Government offers fully funded MEXT scholarships every year to pursue studies in Japan. Currently, applications are open for Master's and PhD programmes.
Start Date: April 14, 2025
End Date: May 13, 2025
Applications are accepted through Embassy of Japan in Delhi or consulates across the country.
The applications are open for Research Students; for those aiming to pursue Master's or PhD programmes at Japanese universities.
Scholars receive a monthly stipend of 143,000 yen to 145,000 yen. Approximately Rs 84,100 and Rs 85,300. Round-trip fare is also provided.
Start by preparing your applications. The next step includes appearing for a test. The last step includes an interview at the Embassy of Japan.
After the interviews and examinations, final results will be announced in July 2025.
The departure is usually scheduled for April of the next year. But it is subject to change depending on the university.
For detailed information and application guidelines, please visit the official website of Embassy of Japan in India.
