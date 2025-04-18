English

Japanese Scholarships for Master's and PhD: Applications open for 2026

Apr 18 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits:Getty
MEXT scholarship

The Japanese Government offers fully funded MEXT scholarships every year to pursue studies in Japan. Currently, applications are open for Master's and PhD programmes.

Application Period

Start Date: April 14, 2025 

End Date: May 13, 2025 

Applications are accepted through Embassy of Japan in Delhi or consulates across the country.

Scholarship Types

The applications are open for Research Students; for those aiming to pursue Master's or PhD programmes at Japanese universities.

Scholarship Benefits

Scholars receive a monthly stipend of 143,000 yen to 145,000 yen. Approximately Rs 84,100 and Rs 85,300. Round-trip fare is also provided.

Application Process

Start by preparing your applications. The next step includes appearing for a test. The last step includes an interview at the Embassy of Japan.

Selection Timeline

After the interviews and examinations, final results will be announced in July 2025. 

Departure

The departure is usually scheduled for April of the next year. But it is subject to change depending on the university.

For more info

For detailed information and application guidelines, please visit the official website of Embassy of Japan in India.

