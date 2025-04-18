English

Top Private Engineering Colleges for BTech in India

career Apr 18 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits:Getty
Best Private Engineering Colleges in India

India's best private engineering colleges offer quality education, excellent placements, and world-class campuses. These 10 colleges can boost your B.Tech career.
BITS Pilani

Campuses: Pilani, Goa, Hyderabad, Dubai. 

Admission: BITSAT Exam. 

Placements: Google, Microsoft, etc. 

Top NIRF Rank. 

Fees: 3.14 Lakhs annually, 

Avg. Package: 30.37 LPA

VIT Vellore

Admission: VITEEE. 

Excellent infrastructure and green campus. 700+ companies for placements. Research publications and international collaborations. 

Fees: 4.9 to 7.8 Lakhs.

SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai

Admission: SRMJEEE. 

Startup and innovation support. 

Student exchange programs with USA, UK. Practical, industry-linked teaching. 

Fees: 3.5 to 7.5 Lakhs. 

Avg. Package: 7.19 LPA

Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT), Manipal

Admission: MET Exam. 

Placements in 300+ top companies. 

International research labs. 

Study-abroad programs. 

Fees: 8.48 to 8.88 Lakhs. 

Avg. Package: 10.49 LPA

Shiv Nadar University, Greater Noida

Admission: JEE Main + Interview/SNUSAT. 

Research scholarships. Multi-disciplinary education. 

Partner universities like Harvard, Yale. 

Fees: 6.5 to 8 Lakhs. 

Avg. Package: 11.35 LPA

DAIICT, Gandhinagar

Focus: Information & Communication Technology. 

Admission: JEE Main. Research papers, tech projects.

 Low student-faculty ratio. 

Fees: 1.77 Lakhs annually. 

Avg. Package: 16.03 LPA

IIIT Hyderabad

Admission: JEE + UGEE/SAT based. 

Best in Computer Science, Robotics, AI, ML. Research, startup incubation. Visits from Google, Adobe. 

Fees: 10 to 18 Lakhs.

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

Admission: AEEE and JEE Main. 

Spiritual and value-based teaching. 

Ranked among India's top 10 universities. 

Collaborations with UN. 

Fees: 3 to 5 Lakhs.

PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore

Admission: TNEA (Tamil Nadu students). 

Industry co-op programs, practical skill development. 

Fees: 2.5 to 4 Lakhs. 

Avg. Package: 4.9 to 12.2 LPA

RV College of Engineering, Bangalore

Admission: COMEDK / KCET. Popular engineering college in Karnataka. 

Many tech fests and clubs. High ROI. 

Fees: 3.3 to 9.8 Lakhs.

