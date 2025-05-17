English

Solve 8 tricky IQ questions for competitive exams

career May 17 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits:Getty
English

8 Tricky IQ Questions

Here are 8 tricky IQ questions. Test your reasoning, math puzzle, and blood relation skills. 

Image credits: Getty
English

Odd One Out Question: 1

2, 3, 5, 7, 11, 13, 15, 17 

A. 11 

B. 13 

C. 15 

D. 17

Image credits: Getty
English

Blood Relation Question: 2

A man says– "That woman is the wife of my mother's only son." 

How is the woman related to A?

Image credits: Getty
English

Mathematical Puzzle: 3

A man has 20 coins of ₹1, ₹2, and ₹5. If the total amount is ₹50, how many ₹1 coins are there?
Image credits: Getty
English

Statement & Conclusion: 4

Statement: All students are honest. Some students are smart. Conclusion: Some honest people are smart. All smart people are honest.
Image credits: Getty
English

Direction Sense: 5

Rahul walked 10m North, turned right and walked 10m, turned right again and walked 10m. Which direction is he facing now?
Image credits: Getty
English

Word Puzzle: 6

Which word can be formed by rearranging the letters of "TEACHER"? 

A. CHEATER 

B. BEATER

Image credits: Getty
English

Logical Reasoning Puzzle: 7

A, B, C, and D are in a room. A says B is lying. B says D is lying. C says both A and B are lying. D says nothing. Only one is truthful. Who is it?
Image credits: Getty

Think you're smart? Try solving these 7 tricky IQ questions

7 tricky IQ test questions with answers: Test your reasoning

Test Your Intelligence: 8 Tricky IQ Questions to Challenge Your Mind

IQ Test: 8 Tricky Reasoning, Math, and Blood Relation Puzzles