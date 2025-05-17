Solve 8 tricky IQ questions for competitive exams

Here are 8 tricky IQ questions. Test your reasoning, math puzzle, and blood relation skills.
2, 3, 5, 7, 11, 13, 15, 17
A. 11
B. 13
C. 15
D. 17
A man says– "That woman is the wife of my mother's only son."
How is the woman related to A?
Which word can be formed by rearranging the letters of "TEACHER"?
A. CHEATER
B. BEATER
