Think you're smart? Try solving these 7 tricky IQ questions

Here are 7 tricky IQ questions. By answering these, you can check your ability to solve reasoning, math puzzles, and blood relation questions.
Which of the following words is different from the others?
A) May
B) July
C) March
D) Sunday
A man walks 10 m north, then turns right and walks 5 m, then turns left and walks 5 m. Where is he now?
A) At his starting point
B) 10 m north and 5 m east
C) 15 m south
D) 5 m west
A father's age is 4 times his son's age. After 5 years, the father's age will be 3 times his son's age. What is the father's current age?
A) 36 years
B) 40 years
C) 44 years
D) 48 yrs
If RAJESH is written as TBLIKU in a certain code language, how will SUMIT be written in the same language?
A) UWOJV
B) UWOJV
C) UYQKV
D) UWOKV
Rahul said, “That girl is the daughter of my father’s only son.” How is the girl related to Rahul?
A) Sister
B) Niece
C) Daughter
D) Sister's daughter
Statement: All birds can fly.
Conclusion:
A crow can fly.
An elephant can fly.
Options:
A) Only 1 is correct
B) Only 2 is correct
C) Both are correct
D) Both are wrong
1 Answer: D) Sunday
2 Answer: B) 10 m north and 5 m east
3 Answer: B) 40 years
4 Answer: D) UWOKV
5 Answer: C) Daughter
6 Answer: D) UWOKV
7 Answer: A) Only 1 is correct
