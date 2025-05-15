English

7 tricky IQ test questions with answers: Test your reasoning

career May 15 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits:Getty
7 Fun Tricky IQ Questions

Here are 7 tricky IQ questions. By answering these, you can check your ability to solve reasoning, math puzzles, and blood relation questions. The correct answers are at the end.

Odd One Out: Question 1

Which of the following words is different from the others?

A) May

B) July

C) March

D) Sunday

Direction Sense: Question 2

A man walks 10 m north, then turns right and walks 5 m, then turns left and walks 5 m. Where is he now?

A) At his starting point

B) 10 m north and 5 m east

C) 15 m south

D) 5 m west

Math Puzzle: Question 3

A father is 4 times older than his son. After 5 years, the father will be 3 times older than his son. What is the father's current age?

A) 36 years

B) 40 years

C) 44 years

D) 48 years

Coding-Decoding: Question 4

If RAJESH is written as TBLIKU in a certain code language, how will SUMIT be written in the same language?

A) UWOJV

B) UWOJV

C) UYQKV

D) UWOKV

Blood Relation: Question 5

Rahul said, “That girl is the daughter of my father's only son.” How is the girl related to Rahul?

A) Sister

B) Niece

C) Daughter

D) Sister's daughter

Statement & Conclusion: Question 7

Statement: All birds can fly.

Conclusion:

A crow can fly.

An elephant can fly.

Options:

A) Only 1 is correct

B) Only 2 is correct

C) Both are correct

D) Both are wrong

Check Answers Here

1 Answer: D) Sunday

2 Answer: B) 10 m north and 5 m east

3 Answer: B) 40 years

4 Answer: D) UWOKV

5 Answer: C) Daughter

6 Answer: D) UWOKV

7 Answer: A) Only 1 is correct

