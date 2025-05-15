7 tricky IQ test questions with answers: Test your reasoning

Here are 7 tricky IQ questions. By answering these, you can check your ability to solve reasoning, math puzzles, and blood relation questions. The correct answers are at the end.
Which of the following words is different from the others?
A) May
B) July
C) March
D) Sunday
A man walks 10 m north, then turns right and walks 5 m, then turns left and walks 5 m. Where is he now?
A) At his starting point
B) 10 m north and 5 m east
C) 15 m south
D) 5 m west
A father is 4 times older than his son. After 5 years, the father will be 3 times older than his son. What is the father's current age?
A) 36 years
B) 40 years
C) 44 years
D) 48 years
If RAJESH is written as TBLIKU in a certain code language, how will SUMIT be written in the same language?
A) UWOJV
B) UWOJV
C) UYQKV
D) UWOKV
Rahul said, “That girl is the daughter of my father's only son.” How is the girl related to Rahul?
A) Sister
B) Niece
C) Daughter
D) Sister's daughter
Statement: All birds can fly.
Conclusion:
A crow can fly.
An elephant can fly.
Options:
A) Only 1 is correct
B) Only 2 is correct
C) Both are correct
D) Both are wrong
1 Answer: D) Sunday
2 Answer: B) 10 m north and 5 m east
3 Answer: B) 40 years
4 Answer: D) UWOKV
5 Answer: C) Daughter
6 Answer: D) UWOKV
7 Answer: A) Only 1 is correct
