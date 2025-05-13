IQ Test: 8 Tricky Reasoning, Math, and Blood Relation Puzzles

Statement: All players are good. Some good people are honest. Conclusion: I. Some players are honest. II. All good people are players.
A) Only I
B) Only II
C) Both
D) None
A person went 5 km north, then turned right and went 3 km, then turned right again and went 5 km. In which direction is he now?
A) North
B) South
C) East
D) West
If all the letters in the word "PATTERN" are reversed, what will be the third letter?
A) T
B) R
C) E
D) T
If A + B = 8 and A - B = 2, what are the values of A and B?
A) A = 4, B = 4
B) A = 5, B = 3
C) A = 6, B = 2
D) A = 3, B = 5
If TEA is written as VGC, how will WATER be written?
A) YCVGT
B) YCVGR
C) YCXGT
D) YCVFT
Pointing to a woman, Rahul said: "She is the daughter of my father's only sister." Who is the woman to Rahul?
A) Sister
B) Cousin
C) Aunt
D) Paternal Aunt
Which word is different from the other three?
A) Kolkata
B) Mumbai
C) Delhi
D) Ganga
If the first and last letters are removed from the word "CONDITION", what will be the new word?
A) ONDITIO
B) ONDITIO
C) ONDITIO
D) NDITIO
1. Answer: D) None
2. Answer: C) East
3. Answer: D) T
4. Answer: B) A = 5, B = 3
5. Answer: A) YCVGT
6. Answer: B) Cousin
7. Answer: D) Ganga
8. Answer: D) NDITIO
