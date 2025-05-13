English

IQ Test: 8 Tricky Reasoning, Math, and Blood Relation Puzzles

career May 13 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits:Getty
8 Fun IQ Questions

Here are 8 fun IQ questions. By answering these, you can check your ability to solve reasoning, math puzzles, and blood relation questions. All the answers are given at the end.
Syllogism Q. 1

Statement: All players are good. Some good people are honest. Conclusion: I. Some players are honest. II. All good people are players. 

A) Only I 

B) Only II 

C) Both 

D) None

Direction Test Q. 2

A person went 5 km north, then turned right and went 3 km, then turned right again and went 5 km. In which direction is he now? 

A) North 

B) South 

C) East 

D) West

Word Puzzle Q. 3

If all the letters in the word "PATTERN" are reversed, what will be the third letter? 

A) T 

B) R 

C) E 

D) T

Algebraic Puzzle Q. 4

If A + B = 8 and A - B = 2, what are the values of A and B? 

A) A = 4, B = 4 

B) A = 5, B = 3 

C) A = 6, B = 2 

D) A = 3, B = 5

Reasoning (Coding-Decoding) Q. 5

If TEA is written as VGC, how will WATER be written? 

A) YCVGT 

B) YCVGR 

C) YCXGT 

D) YCVFT

Blood Relation Q. 6

Pointing to a woman, Rahul said: "She is the daughter of my father's only sister." Who is the woman to Rahul? 

A) Sister 

B) Cousin 

C) Aunt 

D) Paternal Aunt

Word Puzzle Q. 7

Which word is different from the other three? 

A) Kolkata 

B) Mumbai 

C) Delhi 

D) Ganga

Word Puzzle Q. 8

If the first and last letters are removed from the word "CONDITION", what will be the new word? 

A) ONDITIO 

B) ONDITIO 

C) ONDITIO 

D) NDITIO

Check the correct answers here

1. Answer: D) None 

2. Answer: C) East 

3. Answer: D) T 

4. Answer: B) A = 5, B = 3 

5. Answer: A) YCVGT 

6. Answer: B) Cousin 

7. Answer: D) Ganga 

8. Answer: D) NDITIO

