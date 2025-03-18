Career

Test Your IQ: Can you solve these 8 challenging reasoning questions?

7 Tricky IQ Questions

Here are 7 tricky IQ questions. By answering these, you can check your reasoning, math puzzle, and blood relation question-solving abilities. All answers are given at the end.

Brain Teaser Question: 1

I am something that only works when broken. What am I?

A) Mirror

B) Egg

C) Phone

D) Chair

Blood Relation Question: 2

Pointing to a man, a girl says - "He is the son of the only son of my father's wife." What is the girl's relationship to the man?

A) Sister

B) Aunt

C) Mother

D) Grandmother

Direction & Distance Question: 3

Rahul walks 5 km north, then turns right and walks 3 km, then turns right and walks 5 km. In which direction is he now?

A) North

B) South

C) East

D) West

Number Series Question: 4

2, 6, 12, 20, 30, ?

A) 36

B) 42

C) 48

D) 52

Coding-Decoding Question: 5

If APPLE is written as ELPPA, how will ORANGE be written?

A) EGNARO

B) EGARNO

C) EGNRAO

D) ENARGO

Word Puzzle Question: 6

Which word retains the same meaning even after removing its first letter?

A) Queue

B) Book

C) Root

D) Tree

Reasoning Puzzle Question: 7

How many times do the hands of a clock align in a day?

A) 22

B) 24

C) 44

D) 12

Check All Answers Here

1 Correct Ans: B) Egg

2 Correct Ans: C) Mother

3 Correct Ans: C) East

4 Correct Ans: B) 42

5 Correct Ans: A) EGNARO

6 Correct Ans: A) Queue

7 Correct Ans: C) 44 times

Career Growth: Top books on financial literacy for professionals

What is Sunita Williams' Education? Know how she become an Astronaut

IQ Test: Test Your Mental Skills with 8 Tricky Questions!

Career Guide: How to become a Cloud Architect in India after 12th