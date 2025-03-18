Test Your IQ: Can you solve these 8 challenging reasoning questions?

Career
Here are 7 tricky IQ questions. By answering these, you can check your reasoning, math puzzle, and blood relation question-solving abilities. All answers are given at the end.
I am something that only works when broken. What am I?
A) Mirror
B) Egg
C) Phone
D) Chair
Pointing to a man, a girl says - "He is the son of the only son of my father's wife." What is the girl's relationship to the man?
A) Sister
B) Aunt
C) Mother
D) Grandmother
Rahul walks 5 km north, then turns right and walks 3 km, then turns right and walks 5 km. In which direction is he now?
A) North
B) South
C) East
D) West
2, 6, 12, 20, 30, ?
A) 36
B) 42
C) 48
D) 52
If APPLE is written as ELPPA, how will ORANGE be written?
A) EGNARO
B) EGARNO
C) EGNRAO
D) ENARGO
Which word retains the same meaning even after removing its first letter?
A) Queue
B) Book
C) Root
D) Tree
How many times do the hands of a clock align in a day?
A) 22
B) 24
C) 44
D) 12
1 Correct Ans: B) Egg
2 Correct Ans: C) Mother
3 Correct Ans: C) East
4 Correct Ans: B) 42
5 Correct Ans: A) EGNARO
6 Correct Ans: A) Queue
7 Correct Ans: C) 44 times
