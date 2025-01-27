Pulkit Kejriwal: Know education, career of Arvind Kejriwal's son

Career
Pulkit Kejriwal, son of Arvind and Sunita Kejriwal, has been bright since childhood. Learn about the talented Pulkit, much like his father and sister, Harshita.
Pulkit, raised in Delhi, completed his schooling at Delhi Public School, Noida.
Pulkit scored a perfect 10 CGPA in his 10th board exams. Arvind Kejriwal congratulated his son for the excellent score.
Following his 10th, Pulkit excelled in 12th boards as well, securing 96.4%.
At a young age, Pulkit made headlines with his demands to PM Modi regarding education for underprivileged students, earning him praise.
After 12th, Pulkit prepared for IIT-JEE like his father and sister. He secured an impressive rank of 2000 in JEE Advanced.
After succeeding in IIT-JEE, Pulkit joined IIT Delhi and earned his B.Tech degree.
Post his engineering degree, Pulkit started his career at Finmechanics, a financial services company. He's also interested in startups.
