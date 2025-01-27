Career

Pulkit Kejriwal: Know education, career of Arvind Kejriwal's son

Arvind Kejriwal's Talented Son, Pulkit Kejriwal

Pulkit Kejriwal, son of Arvind and Sunita Kejriwal, has been bright since childhood. Learn about the talented Pulkit, much like his father and sister, Harshita.

Pulkit Kejriwal's Education Background

Pulkit, raised in Delhi, completed his schooling at Delhi Public School, Noida.

Pulkit Kejriwal's 10th Board Marks

Pulkit scored a perfect 10 CGPA in his 10th board exams. Arvind Kejriwal congratulated his son for the excellent score.

Pulkit Kejriwal's 12th Board Marks

Following his 10th, Pulkit excelled in 12th boards as well, securing 96.4%.

Pulkit Kejriwal's Demand to PM Modi

At a young age, Pulkit made headlines with his demands to PM Modi regarding education for underprivileged students, earning him praise.

Pulkit Kejriwal's IIT-JEE Rank

After 12th, Pulkit prepared for IIT-JEE like his father and sister. He secured an impressive rank of 2000 in JEE Advanced.

Pulkit Kejriwal's IIT Delhi Journey

After succeeding in IIT-JEE, Pulkit joined IIT Delhi and earned his B.Tech degree.

Pulkit Kejriwal's Career

Post his engineering degree, Pulkit started his career at Finmechanics, a financial services company. He's also interested in startups.

