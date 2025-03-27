Career

IQ Test: Can You Solve These 8 Mind-Bending Questions?

8 Fun IQ Questions

Here are 8 IQ questions. By solving these, you can check your capacity to solve brain puzzles, math puzzles, reasoning, and blood relation questions. Answers are at the end.

Tricky Word Puzzle Question: 1

Which word remains the same whether you read it backward or forward?

A) Garland

B) Radar

C) Water

D) Car

Mathematical Puzzle Question: 2

In a room of 15 people, everyone shakes hands with everyone else. How many handshakes will there be in total?

A) 105

B) 110

C) 120

D) 130

Game of Numbers Question: 3

A number was multiplied by 3, then 6 was added to it, then divided by 3, and finally 2 was subtracted. The answer was 5, what was the number?

A) 6

B) 7

C) 8

D) 9

Coding-Decoding Question: 4

If TABLE is written as GZOVI, then what will CHAIR be written as?

A) XSRMP

B) XSMPQ

C) XSRMQ

D) XSMRQ

Calendar Puzzle Question: 5

If January 1, 2025, is a Wednesday, then what day will February 1, 2025, be?

A) Thursday

B) Friday

C) Saturday

D) Sunday

Tricky Logic Question: 6

A man has 4 sons, each son has a sister. How many children are there in total?

A) 4

B) 5

C) 6

D) 8

Mathematical Puzzle Question: 7

2, 6, 12, 20, 30, ?

A) 40

B) 42

C) 44

D) 46

Blood Relation Question: 8

Ram looked at a man's photo and said – "He is the son of the wife of my grandfather's only son." Who is that man to Ram?

A) Uncle

B) Brother

C) Father

D) Son

Check All Answers Here

1 Answer: Radar

2 Answer: 105

3 Answer: 6

4 Answer: XSRMQ

5 Answer: Saturday

6 Answer: 5

7 Answer: 42

8 Answer: Brother

How to turn your passion into a full-time career

Less Than 50% in 12th? No Worries! Best Career Options Await

How to get an international scholarship and study abroad for free

Brain Teasers: Only the truly intelligent can answer these 7 questions