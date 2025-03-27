IQ Test: Can You Solve These 8 Mind-Bending Questions?

Career
Here are 8 IQ questions. By solving these, you can check your capacity to solve brain puzzles, math puzzles, reasoning, and blood relation questions. Answers are at the end.
Which word remains the same whether you read it backward or forward?
A) Garland
B) Radar
C) Water
D) Car
In a room of 15 people, everyone shakes hands with everyone else. How many handshakes will there be in total?
A) 105
B) 110
C) 120
D) 130
A number was multiplied by 3, then 6 was added to it, then divided by 3, and finally 2 was subtracted. The answer was 5, what was the number?
A) 6
B) 7
C) 8
D) 9
If TABLE is written as GZOVI, then what will CHAIR be written as?
A) XSRMP
B) XSMPQ
C) XSRMQ
D) XSMRQ
If January 1, 2025, is a Wednesday, then what day will February 1, 2025, be?
A) Thursday
B) Friday
C) Saturday
D) Sunday
A man has 4 sons, each son has a sister. How many children are there in total?
A) 4
B) 5
C) 6
D) 8
2, 6, 12, 20, 30, ?
A) 40
B) 42
C) 44
D) 46
Ram looked at a man's photo and said – "He is the son of the wife of my grandfather's only son." Who is that man to Ram?
A) Uncle
B) Brother
C) Father
D) Son
1 Answer: Radar
2 Answer: 105
3 Answer: 6
4 Answer: XSRMQ
5 Answer: Saturday
6 Answer: 5
7 Answer: 42
8 Answer: Brother
