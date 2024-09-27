Explore 5 IIT short-term courses open to students without JEE scores

Career
It is not necessary to meet the JEE eligibility requirements to enroll in any of these five IIT courses:
Enroll in a 4-week certificate course on AI, Machine Learning, and Python Programming—no prior programming knowledge required. Visit the website for details.
Pursue a BSc in Data Science at IIT Madras without JEE scores. Eligibility requires passing class 12 and basic Math understanding.
Join a 6-month certificate program in UI/UX design at IIT Delhi, starting November 23rd. Open to graduates with a fee of ₹1,50,000 plus GST.
IIT Kanpur offers an 8-month certificate course in Cloud Computing and DevOps. Applicants need a graduate degree with at least 50% marks.
IIT Roorkee provides a certificate course in Generative AI and Machine Learning, costing ₹1,34,999, in collaboration with iHub Divya Sampark.