Career

Explore 5 IIT short-term courses open to students without JEE scores

Image credits: Freepiks

IIT

It is not necessary to meet the JEE eligibility requirements to enroll in any of these five IIT courses:

 

Image credits: Getty

IIT Kanpur

Enroll in a 4-week certificate course on AI, Machine Learning, and Python Programming—no prior programming knowledge required. Visit the website for details.

 

Image credits: Getty

IIT Madras

Pursue a BSc in Data Science at IIT Madras without JEE scores. Eligibility requires passing class 12 and basic Math understanding.

 

Image credits: Freepik

IIT Delhi

Join a 6-month certificate program in UI/UX design at IIT Delhi, starting November 23rd. Open to graduates with a fee of ₹1,50,000 plus GST.

 

Image credits: Freepik

IIT Kanpur

IIT Kanpur offers an 8-month certificate course in Cloud Computing and DevOps. Applicants need a graduate degree with at least 50% marks.

 

Image credits: Freepik

IIT Roorkee

IIT Roorkee provides a certificate course in Generative AI and Machine Learning, costing ₹1,34,999, in collaboration with iHub Divya Sampark.

Image credits: Pixabay
Find Next One