SSC to LIC AAO: Top 6 high-salary government exams for graduates

Career
Offers a prestigious role with significant responsibilities, a competitive salary of ₹15 lakhs annually, and additional benefits including housing and travel allowances.
Offers government roles with competitive salaries, great benefits, and career growth across various ministries, making it ideal for graduates.
Provides a dynamic career in the banking sector with a solid salary, attractive bonuses, and perks like medical insurance and pension schemes.
Provides a rewarding career in law enforcement with a stable salary between 5-6 lakhs per annum, along with allowances and career advancement prospects.
Recruit officers for the Indian armed forces with a starting salary of ₹60,000-70,000 per month, plus allowances, benefits, and a respected career path.
Features a respected position in the insurance industry, offering a salary of approximately ₹85,000 per month and benefits like insurance coverage and retirement plans.