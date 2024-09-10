Career
Test your reasoning and IQ with these frequently asked questions in competitive exams like UPSC and SSC. Try solving them and check your answers on the final slide.
Mary is 16 years old. She is 4 times older than her brother. How old will she be when she is twice her brother's age?
A: Impossible
B: 20 years
C: 24 years
D: 28 years
The shopkeeper reduced the price of a product by 20%. By what percentage would you have to increase the price to get the original price back?
A: 25%
B: 27%
C: 30%
D: 35%
5 machines make 5 parts in 5 minutes. How long will it take 100 machines to make 100 parts?
A: 5 minutes
B: 10 minutes
C: 15 minutes
D: 30 minutes
A car travels a certain distance at a speed of 40 miles/h, returns the same distance at a speed of 60 miles/h. Calculate avg speed for entire journey.
A: 30 B: 40 C: 60 D: 48
"What day is 3 days before the day immediately after the day 2 days before the day 3 days after the day immediately before Friday?"
A: Tuesday B: Wednesday C: Thursday D: Sunday
5 friends went to store. David bought fewer items than Sarah but more than Emma. John bought more items than everyone. Who bought the most items?
A: David B: Sarah C: John D: Emma
1-C
2-A
3-A
4-D
5-B
6-C