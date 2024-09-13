Career

10 high paying government jobs which don't require college degree

SSC (Staff Selection Commission) Exams

Through SSC, you can apply for jobs like clerk, assistant, and multi-tasking staff without a degree.

Firefighters

To get a job in the fire department, you need to be physically fit and have passed high school. Apart from this, fire training of the department also has to be completed.

EMTs and Paramedics

EMTs and paramedics provide medical assistance in emergencies. This requires a high school diploma and completion of state-approved emergency medical technician training.

Indian Railways Group C and D Staff

High school or 10th pass is enough for Group C and D jobs in Railways.

Air Traffic Controller

Air traffic controllers control the movement of aircraft. This requires the completion of specialized training provided by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Library Technician

Library technicians organize materials and provide assistance in the library. A high school diploma and some specialized training in library science are sufficient for this.

CAPF, CBP Officer (Customs and Border Protection)

Candidates who have passed 12th can also apply for jobs like BSF, CRPF. A high school diploma and specialized training are also required for the CBP Officer.

Electricians and Plumbers (in Government Facilities)

Technical training and license are required to work as an electrician and plumber in government buildings, not a degree.

Defence Service (Indian Army, Navy, Air Force)

There are also many positions in the Army, Navy and Air Force for which only high school pass and special physical fitness are required.

