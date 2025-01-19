8 expert tips for cracking your UPSC interview

Career
DFO Rajesh Kumar, who secured 55th rank in the IFS exam, shares key tips for UPSC interview success. By adopting these, you can confidently succeed.
According to Rajesh Kumar, the UPSC interview process isn't overly difficult. Candidates get 20-25 minutes; maintain confidence throughout.
For UPSC interview success, candidates should have thorough knowledge of their exam subjects to answer questions accurately.
Answer UPSC interview questions carefully. Avoid rushing, as it leads to errors. Listen attentively and respond thoughtfully.
UPSC interview questions often assess a candidate's ethical thinking. Express your thoughts and perspectives clearly.
Rajesh Kumar recommends mock tests to assess preparedness. Identify and rectify mistakes through practice.
Prepare information about your hometown, hobbies, personal details, education, and experiences, as the panel may ask.
Always strive to provide accurate and concise answers. Base your responses on your knowledge to impress the panel.
Maintain patience and a positive attitude. Answer confidently based on your knowledge for UPSC success.
