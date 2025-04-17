Memory Hacks: How to retain information faster while studying

Don’t try to learn everything at once. Review your notes a little each day. This helps your brain remember better.
Try to explain what you learned to a friend or even to yourself. If you can teach it, you really understand it!
Split big topics into smaller parts. It’s easier to remember little chunks than one big section.
Draw diagrams, mind maps, or simple pictures. Seeing ideas helps your brain remember them better.
Instead of just reading your notes again, quiz yourself. Try to remember the answers without looking.
Try to link new facts to something you already understand. It makes the new info easier to remember.
Take short breaks while studying. Also, get enough sleep—your brain remembers better when it's rested.
