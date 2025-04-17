English

Memory Hacks: How to retain information faster while studying

Review

Don’t try to learn everything at once. Review your notes a little each day. This helps your brain remember better.

Teach someone else

Try to explain what you learned to a friend or even to yourself. If you can teach it, you really understand it!

Divide into smaller parts

Split big topics into smaller parts. It’s easier to remember little chunks than one big section.

Visual aid

Draw diagrams, mind maps, or simple pictures. Seeing ideas helps your brain remember them better.

Test yourself

Instead of just reading your notes again, quiz yourself. Try to remember the answers without looking.

New facts

Try to link new facts to something you already understand. It makes the new info easier to remember.

Take breaks

Take short breaks while studying. Also, get enough sleep—your brain remembers better when it's rested.

