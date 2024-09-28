5 High-Paying jobs you can land without a college degree

Career
A college degree is not necessary for many well-paying employment in India. These career pathways emphasize skill development, networking, and specialized training.
Obtain a certified real estate license to earn a starting salary of Rs 4.25 lakh annually, plus commission-based income.
Complete a web development course after high school. Starting salaries range between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 6 lakh per year.
Acquire a flying license after completing your 10+2. Enroll in an aviation school for a starting salary of around Rs 9 lakh annually.
Complete your 10+2 and receive training. Monthly salaries range from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000, with no college degree required.
With a 10+2 and network security certification, enter ethical hacking. Monthly salaries can vary from Rs 28,000 to Rs 1 lakh.