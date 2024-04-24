Career

7 effective ways for students to cope with exam stress

Image credits: Pixels

1. Plan your study schedule:

Creating a structured study schedule can help alleviate stress by breaking down your workload into manageable tasks. Allocate specific time slots for each subject.

Image credits: Pixels

2. Practice relaxation techniques:

Deep breathing, meditation, and progressive muscle relaxation are effective techniques to promote relaxation and alleviate stress.

Image credits: Pixels

3. Stay active and exercise regularly:

Physical activity can boost your mood and energy levels. Make time for regular exercise, whether it's a brisk walk or yoga.

Image credits: Pixels

4. Get adequate sleep:

Prioritise sleep. Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night to allow your brain to rest and consolidate information.

Image credits: Pixels

5. Eat a balanced diet:

Fuel your body and brain with nutritious foods to support optimal cognitive function and stress management. Avoid sugary snacks and processed foods.

Image credits: Pixels

6. Seek social support:

Don't hesitate to reach out to friends or family members. Talking to someone you trust about your concerns can provide emotional relief and perspective.

Image credits: Pixels

7. Practice self-care:

Whether it's reading a book, listening to music, or spending time outdoors, carve out time for activities that help you unwind and recharge.

Image credits: Pixels
Find Next One