7 effective ways for students to cope with exam stress

Creating a structured study schedule can help alleviate stress by breaking down your workload into manageable tasks. Allocate specific time slots for each subject.
Deep breathing, meditation, and progressive muscle relaxation are effective techniques to promote relaxation and alleviate stress.
Physical activity can boost your mood and energy levels. Make time for regular exercise, whether it's a brisk walk or yoga.
Prioritise sleep. Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night to allow your brain to rest and consolidate information.
Fuel your body and brain with nutritious foods to support optimal cognitive function and stress management. Avoid sugary snacks and processed foods.
Don't hesitate to reach out to friends or family members. Talking to someone you trust about your concerns can provide emotional relief and perspective.
Whether it's reading a book, listening to music, or spending time outdoors, carve out time for activities that help you unwind and recharge.