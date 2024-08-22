Career
Railways, Nainital Bank, Indian Bank, Haryana Staff Selection Commission, and the Supreme Court have announced new recruitments for candidates seeking government job opportunities.
Over 6000 paramedical, probationary, local bank and constable posts are open. See application dates and information.
Paramedical positions are open from Railway Recruitment Board. There are 1376 openings. Apply by 16 September 2024. Register on RRB regional websites.
Nainital Bank Limited has 25 Probationary Officers and other positions open. Apply online at Nainital Bank.co. before 31 August 2024.
Local Bank Officer applications are open from Indian Bank. The 300 positions will be filled. Application deadline is 2 September 2024. Apply online at indianbank.in.
The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) is hiring 5,600 constables. Apply between 10 and 24 September 2024. Apply at hssc.gov.in.
The Supreme Court announced 80 Junior Court Attendant positions. Applicants can apply at www.sci.gov.in from 23 August to 19 September 2024.