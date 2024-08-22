Career

Golden Opportunity for Government Jobs in August 2024

Top Government Job Vacancies in August 2024

Railways, Nainital Bank, Indian Bank, Haryana Staff Selection Commission, and the Supreme Court have announced new recruitments for candidates seeking government job opportunities.

Opportunity to Apply for Over 6000 Vacancies

Over 6000 paramedical, probationary, local bank and constable posts are open. See application dates and information.

RRB Para Medical Recruitment 2024

Paramedical positions are open from Railway Recruitment Board. There are 1376 openings. Apply by 16 September 2024. Register on RRB regional websites.

Nainital Bank PO Recruitment 2024

Nainital Bank Limited has 25 Probationary Officers and other positions open. Apply online at Nainital Bank.co. before 31 August 2024.

Indian Bank Local Bank Officers Recruitment 2024

Local Bank Officer applications are open from Indian Bank. The 300 positions will be filled. Application deadline is 2 September 2024. Apply online at indianbank.in.

HSSC Constable Recruitment 2024

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) is hiring 5,600 constables. Apply between 10 and 24 September 2024. Apply at hssc.gov.in.

Supreme Court of India Junior Court Attendant

The Supreme Court announced 80 Junior Court Attendant positions. Applicants can apply at www.sci.gov.in from 23 August to 19 September 2024.

Find Next One