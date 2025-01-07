Zomato share price falls 5%: Is it the time to sell or hold?

Business
Food delivery aggregator and quick commerce company Zomato's share fell by 4.61% during early trading on Tuesday, January 7.
As of 11:30 am on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, Zomato's share is trading at Rs 252.65, down nearly 5 percent.
Global brokerage firm Jefferies has downgraded Zomato's rating from buy to hold. The target for this share has been cut by up to 18%.
Jefferies has reduced the target price on Zomato shares from Rs 335 to Rs 275. The brokerage says that increasing competition in the quick commerce space is a concern for profits.
Jefferies says that year 2025 could be one of consolidation for Zomato shares. In addition to Blinkit, the market has several platforms like Swiggy's Instamart, Zepto, and Amazon.
Jefferies said Zomato's shares saw double-digit increase in 2024. Increasing competition in the quick commerce space is a challenge for the company. This can affect profits.
Of the 26 analysts covering Zomato's stock, 23 have recommended a buy, while Jefferies and two others have given a sell rating on the stock.
Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult your market expert before investing.
Indo Farm to Bharti Airtel: 7 stock to watch on January 7, 2025
Infosys freezes salary hikes amid 70-hour work week proposal
Gold price FALLS on January 7: Check 22k, 24k rates here
Why did Stock market crash today? Check 6 reasons HERE